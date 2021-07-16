Citigroup Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. Invesco has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

