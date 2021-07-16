Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

