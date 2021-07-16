Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 182,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Citizens stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.06. Citizens has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $27.88.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.