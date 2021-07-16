City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CIO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of CIO opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $539.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.