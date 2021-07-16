Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.