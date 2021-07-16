Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 4.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s share price fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.69. 359,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,934,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.