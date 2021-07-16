Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Lowered by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,550 shares during the quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET remained flat at $$102.67 during trading on Friday. 45,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

