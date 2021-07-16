Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 120,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,012,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

