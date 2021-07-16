CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME stock opened at $210.42 on Wednesday. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.