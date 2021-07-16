CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes and special dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, increasing expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

CNA opened at $44.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

