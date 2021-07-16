CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of CAHCU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

