CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 132,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of RXRAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

