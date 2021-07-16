CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of TSIBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

