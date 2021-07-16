CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

CFFVU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

