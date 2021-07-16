CNH Partners LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 4,584.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after buying an additional 2,506,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

