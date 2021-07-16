CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

