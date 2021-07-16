Codex DNA, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNAY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

