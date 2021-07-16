Cogeco Communications’ (CCA) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.75.

Shares of CCA traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$117.77. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

