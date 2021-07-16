Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

