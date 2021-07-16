Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of CGNT opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

