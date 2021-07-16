Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. Coherent has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

