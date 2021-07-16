Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia Sells 4,850 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00.
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
