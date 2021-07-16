Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia Sells 4,850 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.