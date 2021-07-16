CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 98.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 98.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 98.7% against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $103,595.15 and $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006302 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000257 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 188.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001193 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

