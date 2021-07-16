Collective (CO2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141,459.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $227,914.80 and approximately $141,459.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.35 or 0.00837867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

