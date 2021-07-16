Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Major Shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CIGI stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

