ColossusXT Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 129.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 131.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $22,208.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008285 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,018,821,485 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

