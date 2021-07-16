Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €5.61 ($6.59) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.