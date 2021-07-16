Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

