Comparing Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.03 billion 3.47 $202.20 million $13.36 12.63 StepStone Group $787.72 million 4.64 $62.63 million $0.87 44.28

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 17.69% 18.76% 8.04% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affiliated Managers Group and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus price target of $196.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats StepStone Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

