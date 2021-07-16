Compound Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $403.86 or 0.01267630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $325.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,355,449 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

