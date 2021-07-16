Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $756,950.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $756,950.00.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $781,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $166.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

