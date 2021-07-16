Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 113,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,690,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,189 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

