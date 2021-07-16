ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 1,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $10,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,333,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,280,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

