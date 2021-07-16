Contrasting Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $253.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 91.63%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial -0.53% 34.89% 1.29% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Vinci Partners Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $11.90 billion 2.42 $1.53 billion $14.08 17.67 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.45 $33.02 million $0.45 27.60

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

