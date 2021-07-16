Contrasting (NYSE:AUGX) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and (NYSE:AUGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This table compares BSQUARE and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.63% -27.03% -10.74% N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BSQUARE and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.92 -$1.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BSQUARE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BSQUARE and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute critical data, and facilitate distributed control and decision making. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.