Contrasting Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank N/A N/A N/A Republic Bancorp 23.60% 9.43% 1.21%

This table compares Isabella Bank and Republic Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.31 $10.89 million N/A N/A Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 2.88 $83.25 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isabella Bank and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home improvement and home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 42 full-service banking centers. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

