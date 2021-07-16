Contrasting The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.06 $10.50 billion N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.35 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.76

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $83.10, indicating a potential upside of 32.14%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 36.13% 18.58% 2.63% The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

