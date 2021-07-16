Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. 1,873,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

