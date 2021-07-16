Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 1,873,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

