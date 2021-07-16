CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,477 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 581.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONXU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.