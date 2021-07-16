CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

