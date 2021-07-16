Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $178.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

