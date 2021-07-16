Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,119 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $203,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $84,226.66. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.