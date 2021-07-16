Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

