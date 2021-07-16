Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 204 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

