Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

