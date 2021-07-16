Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.93. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

