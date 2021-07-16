Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,436.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $853.02 and a 1 year high of $1,454.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,327.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.