Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

TSE FR opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,399,480. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400 over the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

