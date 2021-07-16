Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Cortexyme worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.24.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

